Learning Center Hosting Job Fair This Saturday In Bucks County

Job hunting has become way more difficult for many people during this COVID-19 pandemic. I've heard many people say that they are stressed that they can't find anything. When a new job opening pops up it's always a great thing.

According to LevittownNow.com, The Learning Experience is hosting a job fair this Saturday, August 15, 2020, that will offer many opportunities for those that are looking for a new job. The job fair hosted by the Learning Experience will be from 10 am until 2 pm.

If you are looking for any jobs to be a Pre-school teacher, asst. teacher, kitchen helper, or classroom aide, this may be the place you want to be. We learned that multiple positions need to be filled for those positions at the Learning Experience.

Just like any other job, there are some requirements that applicants need to meet. LevittownNow.com reported that the Learning Experience is preferably looking for candidates that have "at least two years of child care experience with CDA/college degree."

LevittownNow.com stated that some of the positions available will have job duties such as: "Safety and well being of the children and staff, Classroom management and maintenance, Care and education of children. and Lesson plans"

The job fair this Saturday will be at The Learning Experience Center located at 8829 New Falls Rd. Levittown, PA 19054. It is recommended that anyone that is interested to call (215) 943-1010 or email levittown@tlechildcare.com to schedule an interview.

The Learning Experience is a center that "makes early education and daycare joyful, engaging and fun so children are happy to learn."

This is a great opportunity if you want to get yourself into a new job.