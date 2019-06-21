Leave Your Purse at Home for Monday’s Ariana Grande Concert in Philly

If you’re heading to see the Ariana Grande concert inside Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Monday, you’ll want to leave your purse at home.

The Wells Fargo Center is reminding guests about the bag policy for Monday night's (June 24) Sweetener Tour concert. The policy, by the way, is in effect for every stop on Ari's tour.

The good news is that a policy like this keeps fans safe and usually shortens the time spent in line to enter the arena.

NO cameras or recording devices will be allowed in the arena.

Cell phones (that have a camera) ARE permitted.

Each fan may carry one bag, according to officials, however, they must follow these rules: