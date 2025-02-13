Is It Legal To Live Full Time in A NJ Storage Unit?

If you’re looking to go out and buy yourself a house right now, I’m really sorry.

I know it can be super tough to get yourself out there and find a reasonably priced house right now.

A lot of houses are totally overpriced at this point, especially in New Jersey. With that being said, it has people trying to think of alternate housing and I always think it’s a good idea to think outside of the box.

I’ve seen a ton of people renovating their parent’s basements, turning garages into homes, etc.

Read More: New Jersey Can’t Escape America’s Worst Coffee Chain

Another idea I’ve seen floating around is trying to move into a storage unit. When I first saw people joking about this online, I laughed but then realized that some people were very serious about trying to make this work.

When you think about it for a second, it does make sense, right? It could be like your very own studio apartment if you set it up correctly!

Plus, if you’re trying to move out while still keeping yourself on a budget, it would be a great option in an ideal world.

How Much Do Storage Units Cost in New Jersey?

Canva Canva loading...

According to Extra Space, the largest storage unit in New Jersey costs about $371 per month, which is much cheaper than any mortgage or rent I’ve heard of!

Although this sounds amazing and like the perfect idea, is it legal to do this? Here’s what the laws are saying in New Jersey.

Can You Live In A Storage Unit in New Jersey?

Canva Canva loading...

According to Law Jusitia, there’s a law against occupants using a self-storage facility for residential purposes. This makes sense, right? It could be a health hazard and even a safety hazard.

If you considered doing this in the past, you’re going to have to find an alternate plan.

12 Foods That Define New Jersey From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. Gallery Credit: Gianna