Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffet Has Died

The legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet, who was best known for the song "Margaritaville" died Friday night (September 1). He was 76 years old.

The news was confirmed in a statement posted on the singer’s website.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett who was best known for the song “Margaritaville” was known for his beachy vibes and celebrations along the coast.

Universal Studios Hollywood toasted the arrival of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant to Universal CityWalk, with an exciting performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

In fact, he had a bit of a cult following for his 50+ year career with his fans flocking to his shows for their chilled-back beachy vibes. They were known as Parrotheads.

Buffett even parlayed the vibe into a bit of a business empire with Margaritaville-branded restaurants, resorts, and drinks.

“There was no such place as Margaritaville,” Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021. “It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach.”

Margaritaville wound up being quite successful for the singer-songwriter as it’s estimated that his empire was worth over a billion dollars making him one of the richest musicians in the world.

A cause of death was not immediately clear, but Buffet did cancel shows earlier this year due to an undescribed illness.

At the time (back in May) Buffet canceled a show in Charleston, SC saying that his medical issues required immediate attention.

During a stop in Boston for a check-up, Buffett said he wound up “back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”