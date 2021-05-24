Let’s Turn Social Media Green for Mental Health Awareness

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and even though the month is wrapping up, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention wants people to always be aware of mental health. The AFSP New Jersey Chapter wants to turn social media green on Wednesday May 26th, and they want social media users to make just this one post that day to hopefully save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Suicide rates are very high in the United States and unfortunately there are people out there who don't know where to turn and think they have no one to talk to. Same goes for those affected by suicide. They are wrong. They do have somewhere to turn and they do have someone to talk to. For anyone struggling, call 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Screenshot the photo below and post it to your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook on Wednesday, May 26th. Use the hashtags #gardenstategreenout and #afspnj to show your support for Suicide Prevention and Suicide Awareness.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Suicide is not an easy topic to talk about. I have a friend who was directly affected by suicide and I know that it's not easy to talk about your emotions and how you are feeling once you have been affected by it. I cannot imagine life being so bad that someone chooses to take their own life. I am one of those people who is constantly checking in on my family and friends, so that no one in my life ever gets to that point.

I advise others to do the same and to check up on their loved ones. Not only check up on them, but to also be kind to those around you. I do not stand for bullying and I will not my children to bully those that may be different from them. I was bullied and in a way, I still feel like I am some days. It's a horrible feeling that I do not wish upon anyone. You never know what kind of battle someone else is fighting. So please, be kind.