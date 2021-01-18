Levittown Library Set To Reopen January 19 After Renovations

A lot of us probably have not stepped foot in a library in many years, I know I am guilty of that. But things may change in 2021. Maybe you have a new year's resolution to read a little more and make your way to the library. That resolution sounds like one that you can probably stick to.

According to Bucks Local News, tomorrow will be a big day for the Levittown library as it is set to reopen after doing renovations. We learned that the Levittown library is part of the Bucks County Free Library.

It was also stated on Bucks Local News that the Levittown library renovated its windows by replacing the old ones with new larger windows. This renovation supposedly will create a "new light-filled space."

The reason behind getting larger windows is because the light in the library will have visitors feeling more comfortable. It was mentioned that "visitors will enjoy longer stays, higher reading comprehension and retention, and a greater sense of well-being and connectedness to nature," according to Bucks Local News.

I did not know that sunlight helps you read. I guess I will give that a shot and see if it actually works.

Bucks Local News also mentioned that the library was able to make the renovations thanks to a grant that they received from the "Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Pennsylvania Department of Education, with funds provided from the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund."

The Levittown branch of the Bucks County Free Library is located at 7311 New Falls Rd, Levittown, and will be reopening tomorrow January 19.