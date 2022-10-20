It’s LGBTQ+ Spirit Day on 94.5 PST, Will You Join Us To Stand Up Against Youth Bullying?

94.5 PST is taking the pledge against LGBTQ+ bullying today. Will you?

Today, October 20, marks GLAAD's LGBTQ+ Spirit Day. Every year on this day, millions go purple on this day to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Join us and take the pledge to stand up against LGBTQ+ bullying:

LGBTQ youth disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities. In fact, more than 70% of LGBTQ students have reported being verbally harassed this year.... just because of who they are. More than half of transgender and non-binary youth say they've seriously considered suicide.

We should all be free to be ourselves because hate has no place. Not today. Not any day.

Pledging to go purple is a way for everyone to show visibility and solidarity with these youth. The day originated following a rash of widely publicized bullying-related suicides — including New Jersey's Tyler Clementi.

Get our free mobile app

Take the pledge and go purple today for LGBTQ youth. Every other day, take a stand. Stand up against bullying. This is LGBTQ Spirit Day on 94.5 PST.