Lidl Sets Opening Date in Lawrence Township

The new Lidl (pronounced like needle with an L) grocery store, in the Lawrence Shopping Center, will be opening its doors on Wednesday, June 9th....finally.

The new store is where the old Acme was. Lawrence residents are thrilled to see this project finished, as they've been without a local grocery store for almost 3 years. I've heard for about a year now that Lidl had signed a lease there, but, progress was slow, until the last few months, but, now, construction has picked up and has been moving along quickly.

I recently passed by the shopping center on Brunswick Pike and the Lidl shopping cart corals were being installed in the parking lot, all the shelving and refrigerator cases were in, the registers were in place, and more. When I drove a little closer, on my way to Café Du Pain Bakery in the same shopping center, there was a sign up above the inside doors of the new Lidl that read, "Hello Lawrenceville." Job Fairs have been happening to staff the new store. A few applicants I know revealed the store's opening date.

I've never been to a Lidl, but, am anxiously awaiting this one, as a Lawrenceville resident. I'm hearing it's comparable to an Aldi. We'll see. It sure beats going up Route 1 at busy times of the day. Other Lidl stores recently opened in Burlington and North Brunswick.

The Lawrence Shopping Center has been going through a huge facelift over the past few years, and Lidl will definitely help draw customers back. Many new stores have moved in, and an LA Fitness is planned as well.

The Lawrence Shopping Center is located at 2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township.

