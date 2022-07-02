Lidl’s expansion in New Jersey continues

Last year, German discount grocery chain Lidl announced that they would be expanding up and down the East Coast, including New Jersey, to the tune of a $500 million dollar investment and that expansion continues.

It was announced this month that a Lidl will be replacing Bob’s at the Freehold Raceway Mall. According to the Asbury Park Press, Lidl has submitted a preliminary site plan for a 37,000-square-foot store on Trotter’s Way at the entrance to the mall.

The Bob’s store is scheduled to move at the end of July, but the Lidl renovation is still in the planning phase.

Lidl currently has 23 stores in New Jersey, and over 11,000 worldwide, making it one of the largest grocery store chains on the planet. They recently opened a new store in Cinnaminson, with another approved for Edison.

Lidl was in the news earlier this month when they announced that they would be cutting prices on some items up to 36% in response to the recent rise in grocery prices.

"We are committed to providing our customers the best value at our stores every day," Lidl spokesperson Chandler Spivey tells Eat This, Not That!. "We know that in a time when everyone is struggling with higher costs due to inflation, the value that Lidl offers is more important than ever."

Lidl bills itself as having “Suspiciously low prices- better food, better prices.”

In New Jersey, the biggest grocery stores are Stop and Shop, Acme, and Shop Rite, but they are facing more competition not only from Lidl, but Aldi, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh, all of which have been expanding in New Jersey.

