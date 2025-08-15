It's here! Linkin Park is about to perform in Philadelphia this weekend. It's a big deal because it actually marks the first major concert at the newly named XFinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center). Yes, on Thursday the Wells Fargo Center was officially rebranded as the XFinity Mobile Arena.

Back to the show itself. We're super excited for Linkin Park to return to South Philadelphia. There's a LOT of demand for this show too, of course. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Linkin Park's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 7:30 p.m., according to arena officials at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

However, we all know that shows don't "start" on time. So we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Linkin Park's 2025 Concert in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Yes, there is an opening act on this tour. Jean Dawson will be performing before the headlining band takes to the stage.

What Time Will Linkin Park Perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia?

As for Linkin Park, they're expected to hit the stage to start their performance around 8:55 to start the show. If you're wondering how long they will stay on stage? We expect their set to wrap up just before 11 p.m.

Set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. Performance can start late OR early for any number of reasons. So don't be tailgating at XFinity Live! for too long before the show or you may miss the start.

What Is the Setlist for Linkin Park's Concert in Philly?

We dug into their setlists for previous dates to see what we can expect in Philly on Saturday, August 16th.

Though, we know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that HERE instead. Just click HERE to view Linkin Park's setlist for Philadelphia 2025.

Having said that, I always LOVE to know what the setlist is ahead of time. I need to nkow when its OK to use the restroom.

Are Tickets Still Available for Linkin Park's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Linkin Park in Philadelphia?

A limited number of tickets are currently available directly via the Xfinity Mobile Arena and Ticketmaster. You can check those tickets out by clicking here.

Tickets are also available on some resale websites (as of August 15). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Linkin Park Concert at the Xfinity Mobile Arena Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

General parking in advance is $40, and it's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 4 p.m. for an evening concert.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Why Will the Stadium Complex in South Philly Be Packed on Saturday?

If you're heading to the show, plan ahead for gridlock in the area. The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing a pre-season game against the Cleveland Browns next door at Lincoln Financial Field. That game kicks off at 1 p.m., which means fans will be leaving that game as early arrivals are taking place for Linkin Park's concert.

What is the Bag Policy at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for Linkin Park's Concert 2025?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed Inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena for Linkin Park's Concert in 2025?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.