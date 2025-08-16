SPOILERS AHEAD: Linkin Park&#8217;s Setlist For Philadelphia, PA 2025

Composite via Getty Images, Canva & Xfinity Mobile Arena

They're one of the biggest rock bands of all time, and they're back in Philadelphia this weekend for what's sure to be an epic concert.

We are super excited to welcome Linkin Park back to Philly where they'll be playing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center) in South Philadelphia on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

What Is Linking Park's Setlist for Philadelphia, PA?

Are you heading to see Linking Park at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center)? We have more info about parking, set time, and more posted for you here. You can click here to learn more.

In the meantime, we know that many people like to know the setlist before the show starts. After all, for me it's how I plan my bathroom breaks. But I know that not everyone likes to know every move in a concert. They, instead, prefer to be surprised.

Here are the spoilers of the expected Linking Park setlist.

  • The Emptiness Machine
  • New Divide
  • Crawling
  • Points of Authority
  • Somewhere I Belong
  • The Catalyst
  • Burn It Down
  • Up From the Bottom

  • Where'd You Go
  • Waiting for the End
  • Castle of Glass
  • Two Faced
  • Joe Hahn Solo
  • When They Come for Me

  • What I've Done
  • Stained
  • Lost
  • One Step Closer
  • IGYEIH
  • Overflow
  • Numb
  • Let You Fade
  • In the End
  • Faint
  • Papercut
  • Heavy Is the Crown
  • Bleed It Out

