They're one of the biggest rock bands of all time, and they're back in Philadelphia this weekend for what's sure to be an epic concert.

We are super excited to welcome Linkin Park back to Philly where they'll be playing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center) in South Philadelphia on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

What Is Linking Park's Setlist for Philadelphia, PA?

Are you heading to see Linking Park at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center)? We have more info about parking, set time, and more posted for you here. You can click here to learn more.

In the meantime, we know that many people like to know the setlist before the show starts. After all, for me it's how I plan my bathroom breaks. But I know that not everyone likes to know every move in a concert. They, instead, prefer to be surprised.

Here are the spoilers of the expected Linking Park setlist.

The Emptiness Machine

New Divide

Crawling

Points of Authority

Somewhere I Belong

The Catalyst

Burn It Down

Up From the Bottom

READ MORE: Why Was the Wells Fargo Center Suddenly Renamed

Where'd You Go

Waiting for the End

Castle of Glass

Two Faced

Joe Hahn Solo

When They Come for Me

READ MORE: 27 Must See Shows in Philly in 2025

What I've Done

Stained

Lost

One Step Closer

IGYEIH

Overflow

Numb

Let You Fade

In the End

Faint

Papercut

Heavy Is the Crown

Bleed It Out