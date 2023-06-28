Abbott Elementary Star Lisa Ann Walter Hits Philly This July

I can't wait for this! One of my favorite TV stars is coming to Philadelphia for several stand-up comedy shows.

Lisa Ann Walter will perform five shows at the Helium Comedy Club this July.

It's fitting that Walter's stand-up comedy tour will hit Philly, right?

I mean, yeah. Her 'About Elementary' character Melissa Schemmenti represents everything we love about Philly. Schemmenti comes from an Italian family in Brooklyn, but now she's a huge fan of the Eagles, Wawa, and former 6 ABC Anchor Jim Gardner. It doesn't get much more Philly than that, right?

As for the actress, Lisa Ann Walter, she isn't a native Philadelphian (she's from the D.C. suburbs), but she's perfected the act of Philadelphia SO well.

And it'll be a good show, I'm sure. Walter has she's spent years touring the country as a stand-up comedian.

She'll perform five shows in the middle of July here in town at the Helium Comedy Club. Show times for Lisa Ann Walter are:

Thursday, July 20 - 8 pm

Friday, July 1 - 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Saturday, July 22 - 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Ticket prices appear to start at about $26 (with upgrades available). Some good reserved seats appear to remain as well for select shows. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

You should know that all shows are ages 21+ and they have a two-item minimum for each person attending.

By the way, sounds like Lisa is excited for the shows as well: "Hey all youse Philly 11's - See you soon!" She wrote on Twitter.

If you're excited to see Lisa, by the way, an optional $40 upgrade is available for a post-show meet and greet with the TV star.

Helium Comedy Club is located 2031 Sansom Street in Center City, Philadelphia.