LIST: Local Restaurants Offering Takeout & Delivery Easter Dinner

This upcoming Sunday's Easter festivities will be tough for so many of us, but that doesn't mean we won't be able to enjoy a great dinner. In fact, many of the great eateries in our area are offering tasty menus for curbside pickup or or delivery so you and your family can safely celebrate the holiday at home. Here's a list of some of our favorites in the area.

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Basilico (New Hope, PA)

Their Easter Menu has several options that will feed your family (of any size). Foods include Sunday sauce, chicken parmesan, lasagna, salmon, and more. They are accepting orders until April 9. You can call them at 908-343-8088 for more information. Click here to view the menu on their Facebook page.

Blue Monkey Catering (Levittown, PA)

Blue Monkey catering is offering curbside pick up for their easer dinner menu. You may pick up your order on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Entrees include jack daniels glazed pit ham, crusted leg of lamb, gosin glazed salmon, and a fresh roasted young turkey. Plus, sides and dinner rolls. Orders must be placed by Thursday, April 9. To view the menu visit their Facebook page by clicking here. Call them at 215-757-8000 to place your order.

Carlucci’s Italian Grill (Yardley, PA)

Carlucci’s Italian Grill in Yardley is offering a take-out & delivery (with a minimum order of $50). Their options include chicken, veal, ham, and lamb. Plus, they offer seafood options (like crab cakes and salmon), and they even have dessert cheesecake and cannolis on the menu. Call them 215-321-9010 to place your order. Please place your order by April 9 to ensure availability. More details are available on their Facebook page.

Carlucci’s Italian Grill (West Windsor, NJ)

Carlucci’s Italian Grill in west Windsor is offering four family-style packages for Easter dinner (feeding 8 or more people) this Easter Weekend (April 10-12). Packages include chicken, seafood, ham & lamb. They all include salad, pasta/vegetables, and dessert. For pricing and more information visit their Facebook page. Call 609-936-0900 to place your order before April 9.

Cranbury Pizza Restaurant (Cranbury, NJ)

Cranbury Pizza Restaurant is offering takeout and curbside pickup for a fabulous Easter dinner. They're serving various pasta dishes (your choice marinara, garlic & oil & vodka sauce). Along with your choice of a chicken entree (marsala, francese & parmigiana) with a salad that will feed a family of eight. Visit their Facebook page for the menu. Orders must be placed no later than Saturday, April 11 for pickup on Easter Sunday (April 12). Visit their Facebook page for a full list of Easter catering specials. Call them at 609-409-9930 to place your order.

Massimo's Cucina (Robbinsville, NJ)

Massimo's Cucina is offering an Easter Sunday catering package which includes your choice of an appetizer (meatballs, peppers & onions or eggplant rollatini), a pasta, a chicken entree (Francese, Parmigiana, Marsala, Piccata or Grilled Mediterranean), a salad, and a loaf of their terrific homemade bread. Catering packages are available to feed 1-5 people or 5-10 people. Free delivery is available. To view their full Easter menu visit their Facebook page by clicking here. All orders must be picked up or delivered by noon on Easter Sunday. To place your order call them at 609-448-2288.

Dog and Bull – Brew and Music House (Croydon, PA)

The Dog and Bull – Brew and Music House is offering a special Easter menu. Their dinner for 4 to go includes ham, potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, roles & coconut cake. Call 215-788-2855 to reserve your meal. Visit their Facebook page for more details.

Factory Girl Bake Shop (New Hope, PA)

They are offering pickup on Friday and Saturday (between select hours) for treats. Options include a carrot cake, coconut cake, Buche de Printemps, cupcakes, and more. Email them at factorygirlbakes@gmail.com with your name and order. Quantity is limited and orders will be taken on a first emailed, first gets-it basis. Click here for the full menu and more info.

Firkin Tavern (Ewing, NJ)

The Firkin Tavern is serving up a fabulous Easter dinner for four this weekend. Options for the entre include: a glazed ham, a roasted turkey, a roast beef or a pork tenderloin. Meals include potatoes, salads, and vegetables. Orders must be placed by Thursday (April 9) at 4 pm. Pick up will be available between 12 pm and 8 pm on Saturday, April 11. Details and the full Easter menu are available on their Facebook page. Call them at 609-771-0100 to place your order.

Golden Corral (Bensalem & Wyncote, PA)

The Golden Corral (locally owned and operated) on Bensalem is offering ready-to-heat Easter Meal Kits this year. These kits, which serve 4-6, are available in roasted ham, turkey, or slow-cooked beef with a plethora of sides. Pick up is available, and limited delivery too on April 11 and 12. Quantities are limited so order by April 9 to guarantee your order. Call them at 267-415-4304 to place your order. Click here for more information on their Facebook page.

Golden Dawn Diner (Levittown, PA)

Golden Dawn Diner is offering family value meals this Easter. Their options include prime rib, ham steak, salmon filet, chicken Francaise, roasted chicken or seafood alfredo. All entrees include soup, salad, and a dessert. Visit their Facebook page to view the full Easter menu. Pre-orders are now being accepted. All options are available for take out, curbside pick up or delivery. Call them at 215-945-4554.

Honey Baked Ham (Lawrenceville, NJ & Fairless Hills, PA)

Honey Baked Ham is helping you and your family carry on your Easter traditions, while staying safe. They've implemented safety procedures in their stores, and they will be offering grand and go pick up of a delicious Easter ham or turkey. Visit their website for more details including their full menu, hours, and pickup/delivery options at honeybaked.com.

Mastoris (Bordentown, NJ)

Mastoris is offering a special Easter Take-Out menu. It’s available from 11 am until 7 pm on Sunday, April 12. Entrees include ham, turkey break, crab cakes, flounder and a seafood platter. Pre-orders (with credit card payments) are now being accepted. Visit their Facebook page for more information or their website. You can call them at 609-298-4650. You can bring Mastoris Easter to your home this year, with Curbside Pickup, DoorDash, and GrubHub delivery.

Mechanic Street Station (New Hope, PA)

Easter Dinner Menu includes a ham or roast turkey with a carrot cake dessert for $19. They are accepting pre-orders and they offer curbside pickup. Call them at 267-740-2045 to pre-order and schedule a pick-up time. They have more information on their Facebook Page.

Piero’s Italian Restaurant (Huntingdon Valley, PA)

Piero’s will be preparing take out catering meals to allow you to celebrate the holiday safely at home this Easter. They are offering half (feeding 8-10 people) and full trays (feeding 15-20 people) in salads, hams, lasagna, meatball & sausage and more. Plus, their three-course dinners are available in family-style (feeds six) and individual. They are available in ham, and meat or vegetable lasagna. The dinner includes salads, sides, and desserts. Orders must be placed by 7:30 pm on Thursday, April. To order call them at 215-945-3650 or email them at pierosofhv@yahoo.com. Click here to view more details on their Facebook page.

Revere Restaurant (West Trenton, NJ)



Revere Restaurant is offering family brunch and dinner packages for Easter Sunday (with wine and champagne upgrades available). Plus, an a la Carte menu is also available with half and full trays. And, yes, they'll still be serving their Sunday Gravy packages. All orders are available for pick up or delivery on Saturday and Sunday between 9 am and 8 pm each day. Pre-orders are encouraged. Call them at 609-882-6365. Click here to see the full Easter menu on their Facebook page.

Sloc's Grille (Ewing, NJ)

Sloc's Grille will be offering a family dinner (feeds 4-6) that includes ham or turkey, with potatoes, mac & cheese, vegetables, rolls, and dessert. Individual meals are also available, and they can make your meals gluten-free (upon request). Additional details are available on their Facebook page. Click here to view the full menu. Place your order by Friday, April 10 for pickup on Easter Sunday between 11 am and 5 pm. Cold pickup is available on Saturday (ask for more details when placing your order). Call 609-771-0026 to place your order.

Uncle Bill’s Country Market (Levittown, PA)

Uncle Bill’s Country Market Homestyle Deli & Pizza is offering Easter platters, which include ham, pineapple stuffing, potato salad, green beans, and a roll. Easter platters are available for delivery on Friday 4/10 and Saturday 4/11. They must be placed in advance. Orders must be placed by Wednesday (at midnight). Visit their Facebook page for more information. Orders are accepted via Facebook messenger or by calling 215-949-3040. Click here to view more on their Facebook page.



The Yankee Doodle Tap Room (Princeton, NJ)

The Yankee Doodle Tap Room is offering curbside pick up for an Easter dinner. The specials are available for pick up on Saturday, April 11. They include ham, beef tips, sides, pastas, and dessert options. Click here to view their full menu on their Facebook page. Email VirginiaFry@nassauinn.com for all inquiries.

Villa Mannino (Bordentown, NJ)

Villa Mannino is now accepting orders for Easter catering & take out orders. They'll be open on Easter from 11 am until 5 pm. They're catering menu will available as well as a full take out menu. Call them at 609-298-9000 to place your order. Visit their Facebook page or click here to visit their website for more information.