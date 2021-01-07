Live! Casino & Hotel in Philly Finally Has a Grand Opening Date

We finally have an opening date for the new Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia. After years and years of roadblocks and complications delaying the process, a set date has been confirmed. This $600 million gaming and entertainment complex will be open for reservations only on January 19. This group will get an exclusive preview of the new district. Then an official grand opening for the general public is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 8 p.m, according to Philly Voice.

“We are beyond excited to go Live! in Philadelphia and bring this world-class gaming and entertainment destination to the heart of the Stadium District,” said Joe Billhimer, executive vice president of Cordish Gaming Group. “What we have created here is unrivaled anywhere in the country. Sports fans, foodies, gaming enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a night of fun and excitement only has to make one stop to experience it all.”

If you remember, construction for this entertainment building began back in 2018. Three whole years ago! Too bad it's opening in the middle of a global pandemic. Live! Casino & Hotel probably won't experience a full crowd until 2022.

“Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for our team members and guests,” Billhimer said. “We’ve gone through extraordinary measures to meet and exceed Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 guidelines to ensure all of our guests have fun and feel safe.”

According to Philly Voice, the property is 510,000-square-feet and has a long list of amenities including more than 2,100 slots and electronic table games, 150 live-action table games, a variety of dining and entertainment options and more.