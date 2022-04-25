Lizzo is Coming to The Wells Fargo Center on September 29; Win Tickets Here

We've been waiting, and music superstar, Lizzo, is FINALLY returning to Philadelphia!

And 94.5 PST wants to hook you up with tickets to the show for FREE.

Lizzo just announced that the 'Special Tour' will the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, September 29, 2022. In fact, Lizzo will be joined by special guest, Latto!

Tickets are now on sale at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for the show.

Lizzo last performed in Philly back in 2019, and we've been waiting to see her live in concert.

Some special presales are now underway too, by the way. Click here to learn more.

But you know we LOVE hooking you up with the best experiences. So Austyn from PST's afternoon show will have your chance to win a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week (Tuesday-Friday) starting at 4 pm.

Every day this week, we'll have a 94-minute ticket blitz for your chance to win tickets. The winning starts at 4 pm.

Just be listening starting at 4 pm, and enter to win Friday's pair of tickets below. You can ONLY win on the PST app, though! Download it now if you don't have it yet.

94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules Apply. The contest runs through April 29, 2022.