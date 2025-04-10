This is it! I am so excited that my favorite Pride event is officially planned for this year.

In fact, it’s a Pride celebration so big that it takes place in May (vs June). AND it’s the only Pride parade in the country to cross a state line.

Yes, our friends at New Hope Celebrates just announced plans for PrideFest 2025.

PrideFest Announced for New Hope in May 2025

The annual New Hope Celebrates PrideFest will once again take place in Mid-May – meaning we’re just over a month away from the event that we all need so much this year.

PrideFest is scheduled for May 16-18th. Though we should also tell you that there’s a week of programming planned starting May 10th. Click here to learn more.

Here's a bit of a breakdown, though:

Annual Pride Parade & Fair Take Place May 17

The annual Pride Parade and fair in New Hope, PA (and Lambertville) will take place on Saturday, May 17th. More than 1,500 participants are expected to march in this year’s parade (featuring both local and regional groups).

I love this year’s theme too. Why?

This year’s theme is “Together, We Rise!”

That is much needed in 2025.

“With threats to LGBTQ+ rights looming, PrideFest 2025 will remind us all that unity is stronger than fear,” NHC President Melissa Patterson explains.

That is SO True.

Week-Long Celebration Planned for New Hope

By the way, it’s really a week-long celebration running from May 10 through May 18th.

You can click here to check out some of those events (including the a cocktail contest, an opening tea, Pride Bingo and more).

Pride is not limited to just one day.

What to Expect at This Year’s Pride Parade?

Described as the “highlight” of PrideFest, the parade steps off on May 17th at 11:00 a.m. in Lambertville, NJ before crossing the Delaware River into New Hope PA.

The parade will also feature NHC’s 100-foot Rainbow Equality flag.

Planning on attending? Click here to learn more about where to be.

Wanna march in the parade? You can click here to learn more.

PrideFest Live Will Have Epic Performances & More

Following the parade the annual Pride Fair & PrideFest Live will continue in Pride Park (the corner of New St. and South Main Street) from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. With vendors, nonprofits and more all set up.

You can sign up to be a vendor here.

Plus, we LOVE PrideFest Live which is sure to bring some high-energy entertainment (featuring both local and national performers).

We’ll have to stay tuned to see who this year’s performers are. All the details can be found here.

As part of PrideFest, by the way, I am personally excited that NHC will be introducing the winners of the 5th Annual Pride Pageant, Queen Asia Leigh Monroe and King Ricky Suave. I had the honor of being a judge at this year’s pageant in late March.

They’re both incredibly talented.

Wanna get involved? Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

I'll see you this May in New Hope! I can't wait.

