Another major retail store has announced it is going out of business. Sigh.

The news comes from USA Today, which noted the company's financial issues.

It's so sad to see a store that's been in business for over 30 years closing its doors for good.

Male Worker Unrolling Carpet On Floor At Home

I'm sure you've heard of the store before, I would think everyone has.

It's LL Flooring.

If you're scratching your head, LL Flooring used to be known as Lumber Liquidators.



It's been around since 1993. It had over 400 locations in 47 states in the United States in the height of its popularity.

When we had an addition built onto our house a few years ago and I had the exciting task of picking out flooring for our new spaces, I remember my contractor told Lumber Liquidators was the best place to go.

I picked out a beautiful hardwood floor for our new dining room and a gorgeous tile for our mudroom.

Abstract background wooden floor boards close up

Ugh. I'm so sad they're closing.

I thought it would be a place that I would always get new flooring.

I'm sure either you, or someone you know, has flooring from there too.

Hispanic Family Viewing Potential New Home

LL Flooring had declared bankruptcy a few weeks ago after trying to dig themselves out of debt.

LL Flooring's CEO, Charles Tyson, said, "We have actively negotiated with multiple bidders, but these discussions have not resulted in an offer, with the necessary financing, that would maximize the value of LL Flooring. As a result, it is with a heavy heart that we must let you know that we're going to begin the process of winding down LL Flooring's business and closing all of our stores."

Closing sales started on Friday (September 6) at some locations.

All stores are expected to be shut down within 3 months.

There are 21 stores in Pennsylvania including 1 in Fairless Hills and 2 in Philadelphia.

There are 15 stores in New Jersey including Hamilton (Mercer County), Mount Holly, and Cherry Hill.

If you're looking for a discount on flooring, this may be the time to shop, sad to say.

To find an LL Flooring location near you, click here.

