Just a little heads up. I saw on Facebook that starting today (Tuesday, March 8th), and for the next week, the Lawrence Township Fire Department will be training at the abandoned Sleepy Hollow Motel, on Route One North in the township.

If you're from the area, I'm sure you know where I'm talking about. It's near the newly renovated Ski Barn on the highway. Ski Barn and the Sleepy Hollow Motel were both flooded and damaged when our area was affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last September.

Ski Barn chose to renovate and reopen, Sleepy Hollow decided to go in a different direction. The owners will be building a new, extended-stay hotel, Candlewood Suites on their property.

Much work must be done to the land before the new construction starts, so, until that happens, our local heroes will train on the grounds. If you see smoke coming from the building while you're driving by, it's fake smoke being used for realistic training.

Read the post below:

I'm not sure of the exact time of the training, but, it would be pretty jarring if you drove by on that heavily traveled route and saw lots of firetrucks and smoke.

I had a nice chat with one of the owners of the Sleepy Hollow Motel recently (it's family owned). The Desai family is very excited for their new project. Instead of sinking money into fixing up the aging buildings, which were used to house the less fortunate for years, they will shift the soil to prevent future flooding and build a Candlewood Suites.

For more information click here.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.