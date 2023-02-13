Local Margate, NJ, Favorite Offering Heart Pizza For Valentine’s Day 2023
Still wondering what big gesture to do for that special someone this Valentine's Day? I've said it once and I'll say it again. You can't go wrong with everyone's favorite guilty pleasure: pizza!
I recently made a list of some of South Jersey's best places to score a heart-shaped pizza this Valentine's Day. Now, we know that you can also order one from everyone's local favorite low-key spot in Margate. Apparently, Maynard's Cafe will also be serving up pizzas of love for the annual day of romance.
If you forgot to make reservations for Valentine's Day dinner, you can't go wrong with a heart-shaped pie, a great movie or show, and some cuddles on the couch. I suggest that because in addition to offering the specialty-shaped pizza at the restaurant, you can also order pies for take-out, as well.
It's probably smart to place your order early. No doubt, they'll be available while supplies last, so make sure to secure your date-night dinner sooner rather than later. You can enjoy the pies in house or by calling Maynard's to order yours for pick-up.
