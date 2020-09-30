Local Towns Make Ultimate Fall Day Trip List

Thinking about taking a fun day trip so you can get outside, enjoy the cooler air, and take in some beautiful sights? Well, you won't have to go far. Several local towns made NJ.com's list of the Best Small Towns for the Ultimate Fall Day Trip.

I have to start with my hometown, beautiful Cranbury. It really was the best place to grow up. I will always call it home. The article calls it, "one of the state’s best-preserved 19th century villages." In pre-COVID times, there was a yearly house tour of the historic homes. People came from all over to see these beautiful homes. Take a stroll down tree lined, old town feel, Main Street, visit the shops, and eat at local favorite, Teddy's Restaurant (owned by a great guy I went to pre-school with). It has a beautifully decorated outdoor eating area, right along Main Street, with beautifully strung lights. After you eat, take a short walk to Gil & Bert's Ice Cream, rich in history. It's the former home of my Cranbury School Kindergarten teacher, Beverly Gilbert (get it, Gil & Bert). I just visited recently, and it's still makes me smile that I'm getting ice cream from her once living room window. Try the pumpkin ice cream while you're there. Another selling point, no parking meters, like nearby Princeton.

Allentown is also a lovely town with a cute downtown area, featuring shops, restaurants, and pretty scenary. I agree with the article that Woody's Towne Cafe and Heavenly Havens Creamery are great stops.

Lambertville topped the list, and is always a great place to wander around. It's right along the river, with a bunch of cool restaurants and shops. The article suggests trying Liberty Hall for pizza and oWowCow Creamery for ice cream. I've never been, so I'm anxious to have both this fall.

Bordentown City is another favorite of mine, and the article agrees calling it "overlooked." Picturesque Farnsworth Avenue is perfect for date night, a stroll with the family, or an awesome meeting spot for GNO (girl's night out). Toscano and Marcello's were the author's pick, and both are fabulous. I also really like Old Town Pub. During the holidays the town is beautifully decorated, with a huge Christmas tree near Jester's Cafe that my friends and I always pose in front of.

Don't forget about Hopewell...another pretty place to visit. There are traditional street fairs in town, along with charming restaurants and unique shops. The article points you to Nomad Pizza, Brick Farm Market, and Troon Brewing for beer-to-go.

There are more towns on the list for you to further plan your fall day trip itinerary....click here to learn more about them.