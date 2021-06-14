Just as the crowds are ramping up for some summer fun, there was a accident on the Log Flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, last night (Sunday, June 13th), that sent two people to the hospital, according to Mid Jersey News.

The accident happened around 6:45pm. Jackson Township EMS crews were called to scene at the popular amusement park, for injuries pertaining to the ride accident.

Six Flags Great Adventure Spokesperson, Kristin Fitzgerald told Mid Jersey News, "Our First Aid staff assisted several guests who were in a Log Flume boat that did not complete its cycle. The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority. Two guests were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The ride will remain closed for a full inspection. One log boat was tipped up on its side at an angle, but not overturned." Well, that's scary.

The Log Flume is the first ride we go on, especially on a hot day. We laugh the whole time and take bets on who will get the most wet. It's usually me. Lol. I'm not much of a roller coaster person, and will absolutely not go upside down, so the log flume is the perfect ride for me. I love it. Hopefully, it's open again soon...safely.

Yesterday was a big day at Six Flags Great Adventure, as its newest roller coaster, the Jersey Devil, opened to the public for the first time. A few friends of mine gave it a thumbs up. I'll have to take their word on that. Lol.

