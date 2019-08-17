LOOK: Here’s The Setlist We Expect For The Jonas Brothers Concert in Philly on Sunday

Are you going to see the Jonas Brothers (with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw) on their Happiness Begins Tour when it comes to Philly this weekend? Well, I'm insanely jealous. I hope you have a great time.

Now if you're anything like me, you like to know what songs the band will perform ahead of time. Not everyone is like that, however, and I understand that.

By the way, we've got EVERYTHING you need to know for Sunday's show concert (like parking information and more) posted for you on WPST.com. Just click here for more.

So I must warn you that there are spoilers ahead: We know that many concert-goers like to be surprised. So if you don't want to see the setlist for the show, look away.

We've dug into Setlist.fm and some Twitter reports to see the songs the guys have been performing in recent shows and if you're headed to the show, you're going to see an AWESOME show.

SPOILER ALERT:

Here's the setlist we think you'll see on Sunday, based on recent posts:

Act 1:

We are the Jonas Brothers (video intro)

"Rollercoaster"

"S.O.S."

"Cool"

"What is Human"

"Only Human"

"Strangers"

"That's Just the Way We Roll"

"Fly With Me"

"Dreams Come True"

"Used to Be"

"Hesitate"

Then there are 1-2 fan requests usually played. A lot of times these have been songs that the guys recorded during their solo careers. Some of the requests have included "Please Be Mine," "Gotta Find You," "Hello Beautiful," "Cake By the Ocean," and "Jealous."

Act 2:

"Piano in the Forest" (video interlude)

"Comeback"

"When You Look Me in the Eyes"

"I Believe"

Medley: "Mandy," "Paranoid," "Got Me Going Crazy," "Play My Music," "World War III," "Hold On," and "Tonight."

"Lovebug"

"Year 3000"

"Growing Up" (video interlude)

Encore:

"Fire" (intro to "Burnin Up")

"Burnin' Up"

"Sucker"

If you're going on Sunday night, have fun! It's going to be a great show: