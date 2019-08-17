Everything You Need to Know for Sunday’s Jonas Brothers Concert in Philadelphia

The Jonas Brothers are going to be performing in Philadelphia on Sunday night (August 18) as part of their Happiness Begins Tour, and the concert is sure to be a good time.

Here's everything we know about Sunday's show:

DOORS to the venue open at 6:30 pm

CONCERT starts at 7:30 pm

There are two opening acts for the concert. Jordan McGraw and Bebe Rexha will open the show.

PARKING is available at the venue, of course. You can purchase a parking spot in advance for $38 online using the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app.

The Wells Fargo Center has not publicly posted the cash parking rates for Sunday, but when I've seen shows there recently it was $40 to park for the evening.

If you want to see a preview of the expected setlist for Sunday's concert, we've got some of that insight posted on WPST.com as well.

Of course, that post may contain some concert spoilers.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. I'm jealous!