Looking for an Awesome Airbnb? How about a Yacht in Belmar?

I have just recently started looking into Airbnb's because my husband and I wanna go on a Mommy & Daddy getaway this summer. I never really looked into them before, but now that I have been looking around. I find some of them fascinating, cute and sometimes pretty inexpensive.

I came across this listing on Airbnb and was fascinated because I love the thought of being on a yacht ever since I started watching Below Deck on Bravo a few years ago. For $150, you can stay on a yacht that is docked in Belmar and it looks extremely cozy. It has a bathroom, living room, kitchen, bedroom and all that you'd need for a romantic evening away. You can't sail the boat, it stays in it's boat slip. I think that's cool especially if you're not a boater, you don't need to worry about a thing. You can order take out, watch the sunset and fall asleep to the sounds of the water.

Airbnb- Kitchen

Airbnb- Living room

Airbnb- Master bedroom

Airbnb-Dining table that converts into a bed

I grew up living the Jersey Shore life. My grandparents lived in Toms River on the lagoon and also owned a beach house in Seaside. The house in Seaside was beach block and absolutely amazing. Our hearts were broken when we had to sell it after my Pop Pop died. It actually got destroyed during Hurricane Sandy since it is so close to the ocean. They were able to rebuild it with it's original structure and now the main house and all the other rental units behind it are up on pilings. It's definitely better that way. My family and I want to rent it for a weekend since we used to live there and spent so many years making memories there. It was the best and I always say I am happier when I am near the ocean. If the water isn't too rocky, this Airbnb looks awesome to me. If the water is too rocky, I may puke. Sorry...TMI.