Queen Bey is about to be the Queen of New Jersey.

That's right. Beyoncé is gearing up for FIVE SOLD-OUT shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ as the Cowboy Carter Tour comes East to the New York City area.

Beyoncé is scheduled to perform at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, May 22; Saturday May 24; Sunday, May 25; Wednesday, May 28; and Thursday, May 29.

We've put together a comprehensive list of everything you'll need to know for the show right here. We've got a peek at the expected setlist, details on parking, baggage policies, and more:

What Time Is Beyoncé's New Jersey (New York Area) Concert at MetLife Stadium?

The "show" starts each night at 7:00 pm. The gates to the stadium will open at 5:30 pm nightly. Here's a more detailed time breakdown (keep scrolling for EVEN MORE info):

2:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

5:30 PM – Stadium gates open

7:00 PM – Concert / “Show” Begins

We'll update this list when we have more information from stadium officials (including the merch tent hours and more).

Is There An Opening Act For Beyoncé's Concert MetLife Stadium Concerts

Nope. There isn't an official opening act for Beyoncé. Imagine having to open the show for her? That seems too difficult.

What Time Will Beyoncé Perform at MetLife Stadium?

Per our best guesstimates, it's likely that Bey will take to the stage between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. nightly.

Don’t cut it too close, though. MetLife is a large stadium, though, so you should be safely in your seat by about 8:00 p.m.

The show should end between 11 and 11:20 p.m.

Are Tickets Still Available for the Beyoncé Concerts at MetLife Stadium? &

How Can I get Last-Minute Tickets?

A limited number of tickets are available directly from Ticketmaster (as of press time) for all of the shows. Here's a breakdown of what the prices start at (and how many are left).

Thursday, May 22 Tickets – Tickets start as low as $100. You can click here to learn more. Of course, there are some better seats available but they will cost more money.

Tickets start as low as $100. You can click here to learn more. Of course, there are some better seats available but they will cost more money. Saturday, May 24 Tickets – Tickets are still available. Some limited view seats are available for as low as $100. There are full view tickets available as well (click here to learn more), and they will cost as much as $500. Check it out by clicking here.

Tickets are still available. Some limited view seats are available for as low as $100. There are full view tickets available as well (click here to learn more), and they will cost as much as $500. Check it out by clicking here. Sunday, May 25 Tickets – Tickets start as low as $100. It looks like Sunday night may have the fewest number of tickets available, but there are some left throughout the stadium. You can look for yourself right here.

Tickets start as low as $100. It looks like Sunday night may have the fewest number of tickets available, but there are some left throughout the stadium. You can look for yourself right here. Wednesday, May 28 Tickets – If you're looking to snag some last minute tickets to see the show, this looks to be one of the better nights. There are some limited view seats available starting at $100, but overall, there's more inventory throughout the stadium than any of the other shows. Check it out by clicking here.

If you're looking to snag some last minute tickets to see the show, this looks to be one of the better nights. There are some limited view seats available starting at $100, but overall, there's more inventory throughout the stadium than any of the other shows. Check it out by clicking here. Thursday, May 29 Tickets – As of press time, tickets start at $142 for this show. Tickets remain available throughout the stadium for the finale of five nights with Bey. Wanna grab the tickets? See it here.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Beyoncé Concert at MetLife Stadium? & How Much Does Parking Cost at MetLife Stadium?

Parking lots open at 2:00 pm daily.

Parking is $40 for cars (and $160 for oversized vehicles).

Though you may want to consider taking NJ Transit from Secaucus Junction to the stadium (we have more info on that posted below).

It often saves fans time from sitting in extreme traffic delays.

It's sure to be busy in the area every night. On the weekday shows, concert goers will be heading into the stadium during the evening rush hour, and for the weekend shows, it'll be a summer holiday weekend.

Unsure of where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

Rideshare Details for Uber & Lyft at MetLife Stadium

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations are in Lot E at MetLife Stadium.

Surge pricing is almost always in effect after an event... and it costs a LOT.

AND keep in mind that large crowds will likely result in extremely long wait times for a car after the concert. We've heard reports of it taking nearly 1-2 hours after a show.

PRO-TIP: make sure your phone is charged and ready to be waiting outside of the venue. Save that cell phone battery!

What Is the Tailgating Policy at MetLife Stadium for the Beyoncé Concert?

YES, tailgating is allowed! Parking lots open at 2:00 p.m, officials say.

Stadium officials remind you that one car = one space (don't park like a hog, Jersey!)

Be considerate of others around you. You cannot save spaces near each other.

Groups who want to tailgate together should plan in advance and arrive together.

Meaning: if you arrive separately, you will park separately.

You need to keep all tables, chairs, coolers, barbecues, etc. within the area near your vehicle and parking stall.

Oh, and don't blast your music too loud!

New Jersey state law requires that your sound system does not produce a sound in excess of 65 decibels. It must face toward your vehicle (and not in the direction of others). In fact, We've heard this has been enforced at MetLife Stadium in the past.

There are trash receptacles throughout the complex. Though, I always bring my own trash bags so it's easier to clean up.

Please bag and dispose of your trash. You can read more about their policies here.

Can I Take NJ Transit for the Beyoncé Concerts at MetLife Stadium

YES, New Jersey Transit WILL be running for all five Beyoncé concerts.

They've resolved a strike earlier this month with their engineers and service has resumed fully on the rail lines.

Heading to the show on New Jersey Transit? It's a great idea!

We've got a guide to getting to MetLife Stadium on NJ Transit posted for you here.

NJ Transit should announce the timing of train service shortly (we'll update this article when they do). But expect service to the stadium to start no later than 5:00 p.m. each day. Trains typically run about every 15 minutes.

It may save you a LOT of headaches getting to and from the show. Service to the show will end around 8:40 p.m. both days.

Post-show service runs until AT LEAST 1 am. We'll have more info when NJ Transit puts out the official schedule here.

What is the Baggage Policy at MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

The venue follows the NFL Clear Bag policy.

Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be, per the venue's policies.

Small purses/handbags (non-clear) that are 4.5" by 6.5" or less in size are also allowed. Any non-clear bag that is larger will NOT be allowed.

All bags are subject to search upon entry. You can read more here about the baggage policies at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside MetLife Stadium for the Beyoncé Concerts?

With five nights of shows expected, it's likely that there will be a little rain for at least one of the shows.

Our advice? Plan ahead. Pack a poncho or rain coat because umbrellas are NOT allowed in MetLife Stadium.

IMPORTANT NOTE: These concerts are rain or shine (unless there is lightning or heavy winds in the area). Otherwise, it’s highly recommended that you pack a poncho or raincoat.

Are Portable Cell Phone Chargers Allowed into MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

Yes, Small portable handheld chargers are allowed into MetLife Stadium. This will be helpful as it's a long night.

Additionally, there are areas to charge your cell phone. You can view a list by clicking here.

What Else Can I Bring Into MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

Non-professional cameras, a sealed bottle of water (20 oz or less), a reusable water bottle 20 oz or less, and any medically necessary items are allowed in the stadium.

Click here to view more stadium policies from MetLife Stadium officials.