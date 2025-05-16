Oh my god! The big day(s) are finally here!

Shakira is making her concert return to the New York City area as she's slated to perform at MetLife Stadium on May 15 and May 16, 2025.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Shakira's New Jersey / New York (Area) Concert at MetLife Stadium?

The "show" starts both nights 7:30 pm. The gates to the stadium open at 6:00 pm each day. Here's a more detailed time breakdown (keep scrolling for EVEN MORE info):

2:30 PM - Parking Lots Open

4:30 PM - Coach USA bus service begins

6:00 PM – Stadium gates open

7:30 PM – Concert / “Show” Begins

Is There An Opening Act For Shakira's Concert MetLife Stadium Concerts

On Friday evening (May 16), Shakira will be joined by special guest Pitbull who will be opening the show with all of his hit songs.

What Time Will Pitbull & Shakira Perform at MetLife Stadium?

We THINK Pitbull should hit the stage around 7:45-8:00 pm to open and prep the crowd ahead of Shakira's performance, but we aren't totally sure.

No matter what – Shakira should be performing no later than about 9:00 pm.

Don’t cut it too close, though. MetLife is a large stadium, though, so you should be safely in your seat by about 8:30 pm (especially with increased traffic in the area).

The show should end around 11:10 p.m.

Are Tickets Still Available for Shakira & Pitbull Concert at MetLife Stadium? &

How Can I get Last-Minute Tickets?

Some tickets are still available directly from Ticketmaster (as of press time).

Friday Tickets – You can buy them for as little as $68 on the Ticketmaster website by clicking here.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Shakira Concert at MetLife Stadium? & How Much Does Parking Cost at MetLife Stadium?

Parking lots open at 2:30 pm.

Parking is $40 for cars (and $160 for oversized vehicles).

It often saves fans time from sitting in extreme traffic delays.

If you're driving, stadium officials say to arrive as early as possible as the effects of the New Jersey Transit rail strike will be felt in the area with fans trickling in and out of the stadium complex.

Unsure of where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

Rideshare Details for Uber & Lyft at MetLife Stadium

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations are in Lot E at MetLife Stadium. Surge pricing will be in effect after the event.

And, as a result of the New Jersey Transit strike it will be even worse than usual.

So, yes, it can cost a LOT to get home.

AND keep in mind that large crowds will likely result in extremely long wait times for a car after the concert. We've heard reports of it taking nearly 1-2 hours after a show on a "good day."

So make sure your phone is charged and ready to be waiting.

What Is the Tailgating Policy at MetLife Stadium for Shakira Concert?

Stadium officials remind you that one car = one space (don't park like a hog, Jersey!)

Be considerate of others around you. You cannot save spaces near each other.

Groups who want to tailgate together should plan in advance and arrive together. You need to keep all tables, chairs, coolers, barbecues, etc. within the area near your vehicle and parking stall.

Don't blast your music too loud. New Jersey state law requires that your sound system does not price a sound in excess of 65 decibels. It must face toward your vehicle (and not in the direction of others).

There are trash receptacles throughout the complex.

Please bag and dispose of your trash. You can read more about their policies here.

What is the Baggage Policy at MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy.

Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be, per the venue's policies.

Small purses/handbags (non-clear) that are 4.5" by 6.5" or less in size are also allowed. Any non-clear bag that is larger will NOT be allowed.

All bags are subject to search upon entry. You can read more here about the baggage policies at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Yes, as of now the weather forecast calls for the chance of showers on Friday evening.

Yes, as of now the weather forecast calls for the chance of showers on Friday evening.

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in MetLife Stadium.

IMPORTANT NOTE: These concerts are rain or shine (unless there is lightning or heavy winds in the area). Otherwise, it’s highly recommended that you pack a poncho or raincoat if you're worried about rain tonight.

Are Portable Cell Phone Chargers Allowed into MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

Yes, small portable handheld chargers are allowed into MetLife Stadium.

Additionally, there are areas to charge your cell phone. You can view a list by clicking here.

What Else Can I Bring Into MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

Non-professional cameras, a sealed bottle of water (20 oz or less), a reusable water bottle 20 oz or less, and any medically necessary items are allowed in the stadium.

Click here to view more stadium policies from MetLife Stadium officials.

