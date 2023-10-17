The Philadelphia Zoo has announced that its amazing winter light show, LumiNature, will be back for the 2023 holiday season. It kicks off November 17th.

You don't want to miss this. It's not just for kids. You'll be equally impressed. It's the zoo's biggest and brightest light show yet.

There are over a million twinkling lights that will turn the zoo into a magical winter wonderland. There are 16 illuminated zones to check out this year, up from 14 last years. The two new zones are Shimmer River and LumiNature Lane.

The zoo posted on Facebook, "Our spectacular winter light show experience, LumiNature presented by PNC, returns this holiday season for more dazzling displays, shimmering sights, lively performers and magical memories."

Make sure to take a selfie infront of the 22-foot-tall butterfly tree with over 4,000 butterflies. There's also a 40-foot-tall penguin with over 40,000 lights to take pictures near and a train ride under a canopy with 200,000 lights on it.

There's also a new sparkling light waterfall and a huge vine wall with 20,000 lights. Plus, a path of performers lit up in glowing, animal-themed costumes.

Make sure your phone's charged or bring a camera. You're going to want to take a lot of pictures.

If you're a member of the zoo, there are member-only exclusive events like taking a picture with Santa in Treehouse. Members will also enjoy free parking, discounts on tickets, dining and more.

Click here for more information and to get tickets. Children under 2 are free.

I'm not doing it justice, you have to go see this awesome light show for yourself.

