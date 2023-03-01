There will be huge dinosaurs and bugs taking over the Philly Zoo next month and you're not going to want to miss this.

There's a new exhibit coming to the zoo called Staying Power: Be Distinct or Go Extinct that will be open officially on April 1st that is a perfect way to kick off the start of spring!

It's being explained as a "brand-new-large-scale multisensory experience that invites visitors to discover the physical traits, behaviors, and special skills that allowed insects to survive long after the dinosaurs were extinct." This sounds so cool, especially if you have kids who are dinosaur obsessed.

Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Zoo loading...

There will be giant animatronic dinos and bugs to check out throughout the exhibit while learning about the history of them all. You'll be able to see a 60-foot-long Giganotosaurus that will really move and roar.

There will also be 6-foot-long Velociraptors, 15-foot tall animatronic jumping spiders, a super-sized ladybug, a 10-foot-tall stink bug and so much more! The Philadelphia Zoo already has so many amazing things to check out and this is just one of the experiences that is such a must.

Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Zoo loading...

There will be a total of 25 different life-size animatronic dinos and bugs that you'll be able to check out along with the other exhibits that the zoo has to offer! For tickets and more info, everything is listed on their website and will be available for purchase.

So if you plan on snagging some for your family, do it now! The Philadelphia Zoo is located at 3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

LOOK: The Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes Two Sloth Bear Cubs! Here's a first look at the bear-y adorable new arrivals at the Philadelphia Zoo!