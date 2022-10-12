LumiNature Back at Philadelphia Zoo for the 2022 Holiday Season

The Philadelphia Zoo announced today that its winter light show is coming back in time for the holiday season.

It's called LumiNature and it will definitely WOW you. The zoo's website says it's even bigger and better for 2022. It kicks off November 17th.

Take a stroll through the zoo and experience it in a different and unique way. It's transformed into a beautiful winter wonderland with nods to some of the zoo animals.

The animals all sleep in their indoor exhibits, so you won't be seeing them, but what you will see are over a MILLION twinkling lights. That's a pretty cool trade off.

There are 14 different illuminated zones for you to take in. There will be sounds and surprises too.

Check out the canopy of lights. Isn't it beautiful?

Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Zoo loading...

Make sure your phone is charged or you bring a camera. Trust me, you'll want to take a lot of pictures.

Don't worry if it's chilly there will be hot cocoa available as you wander around. There will be also be s'mores and other holiday treats. Oh and adult beverages too.

Start a new tradition with your family this year and go check out LumiNature.

For more information and to buy tickets, click HERE. Children under 2 are free.

New for this year you can buy LumiNature Anytime Admission tickets so you can go, well, anytime. Lol. With your family's busy schedule this may be the way to go.

There are zoo member and non-member prices. Members will also get discounts on food and merchandise.

Enjoy. I really think you'll love it.

