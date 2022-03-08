A Mac and Cheese Festival is Coming to New Jersey and it Looks Delicious

This is not a test.

A festival celebrating the very best comfort food is coming to New Jersey.

There are festivals for virtually every kind of food. Even though it's only the third annual, Hoboken's Mac and Cheese Festival is beloved.

Think of a bar crawl, just for mac and cheese.

Hoboken is a foodie town with so many awesome options. The town's favorites will be spotlighting their best mac and cheese.

Check Out the Restaurants Participating in Hoboken's Mac and Cheese Festival

This event is insanely popular. How popular?

Tickets usually sell out within 24 hours. I mean it's mac and cheese, what did you expect?

This is a family-friendly event and your $35 ticket gives you access to every participating location and a mac and cheese sample.

I love how organizers have found a way to raise money for a good cause with this event.

A portion of each ticket will benefit Party With Purpose, a Hoboken non-profit supporting children's initiatives.

The event is on April 9 and runs from 1-5:30 p.m. All participants must check-in by 3 p.m.

Here's how it works. Each paid attendee will get a punchcard. Then, you just stroll through town filling your tummy.

If four and a half hours of creamy mac and cheese goodness isn't enough for you, there's an official after-party.

It all goes down at Stewed Cow from 5-6:30. There will be exclusive drinks just for this event and if you show your completed punchcard, you'll receive specials.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 9, and as I mentioned they sell out fast.

Get your mac and cheese pass while you can here.

