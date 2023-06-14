BIG news out of Philadelphia!

Lizzo and SZA are set to headline the 2023 Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia on Labor Day Weekend, Sep 2-3!

The HUGE party on the Ben Franklin Parkway, famously curated by Jay-Z, will truly be a star-studded event this year with some of the hottest music talents today! The festival will feature other electrifying talents from Miguel, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Tems, Coi Leray, Latto, and Lil Yachty.

Other talents in the lineup include Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, Tiacorine, Eem Triplin, and more with a special guest set by Cam'Ron and Mase. Check out the lineup below!

More artists will be announced soon!

How can I get tickets for Made in America 2023?

Tickets for the 2-day fest are on sale now at MadeInAmerica.frontgatetickets.com. 2-day passes cost $200 plus fees, and VIP passes cost $750 plus fees. Get your hands on them while you can, because they're going fast! Early bird tickets have already sold out.

Here are just a few of the perks of the VIP passes:

One 2-day pass to the Made In America Festival

Access to the Presidents’ Quarters

VIP viewing deck adjacent to Made In America’s main Rocky Stage

Air conditioned VIP lounge with comfortable seating

Premium cash bar and signature D’USSE cocktails in the VIP Lounge

This will be a Made in America for the books! Are you grabbing your tickets?

