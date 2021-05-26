Made in America Is Returning to Philadelphia on Labor Day Weekend

We have more great concert news: Made in America 2021 WILL in fact happen.

The festival, curated by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, will take place on September 4 and 5 in the area of the Art Museum, officials say. The event, which has become a Philadelphia staple since its debut in 2012, was, of course, canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation announced the news or 2021's festival on Wednesday, but event officials didn't release any details on this year's lineup just yet.

Tickets, however, are ALREADY on sale for the festival, with early bird pricing discounts available.

We'll let you know when we hear more about the festival!