You Could Win Tickets to Philly’s Made in America Music Festival from 94.5 PST

94.5 PST is excited to welcome back the Made in America Music Festival to the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philly this Labor Day Weekend. It’s an incredible lineup with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion & more.

And since 94.5 PST loves hooking you up with free stuff, we have your chance to win passes this year's Made in America Festival all this week! In fact, we have three chances for you to win every day this week!

Be listening for the cue to call at 9 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm. Sometime that hour, you'll hear the cue to call. Call us at 609-243-9778.

Caller 9 will INSTANTLY win a pair of passes to the festival.

Want extra hints to win your way in for free from 94.5 PST? Make sure you download the PST app and turn on our app alerts. We'll let you know when to listen!

Get our free mobile app

By the way, Made in America tickets — including single day passes — are now on sale at MadeinAmericaFest.com.



