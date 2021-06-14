Justin Bieber to Headline Philly’s Made in America Festival This September

Justin Bieber will headline Made in America, which will take place in Philadelphia this Labor Day Weekend (September 4 and 5).

The festival, which is overseen by Jay Z, just announced its lineup for the festival, which will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City (Philadelphia).

Also performing this year will be Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg, Tinashe, Bobby Schmurda, Moneybag Yo, Freddie Gibbs and Lil Durk.

When Roc Nation announced plans for Made in America last month, they said they plan on being at full capacity for this year's event.

In fact, tickets are already on sale for the event, which marks Made in America's return to Philly, following a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two day festival passes start at $150. You can learn more by clicking here.

Wow! That's an incredible line up. We cannot wait to see Bieber on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with like 50,000 of our friends. Festivals are back in a BIG way, right?

Made in America has partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania (ACLU) as this year's charity partner. Made in America, which is celebrating its tenth year, has been headlined by Beyonce, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kanye West and more in recent years.

Bieber, meanwhile, will bring his "Justice" tour to Philadelphia on June 16, 2022, and with the massive success he's had this year, we're excited for him to come back to town already!

