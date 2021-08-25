Made in America is back on the Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway for Labor Day Weekend 2021. This year's show is headlined by Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, and we've got your insiders guide to the show.

So we put together our insider's guide for you with everything you may need to know (including what their latest COVID restrictions are -- which you'll want to complete BEFORE you get to the festival)

Tickets are on sale now at MadeinAmericaFest.com, including single day passes by the way. Made in America is always one of our favorite events of the year, and we've gone to it almost every year in recent memory. So we're the ultimate experts to answer your questions below: