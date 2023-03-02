Madonna is Dating 29-Year-Old Holy Spirit Grad From EHT

A South Jersey man's photos have become tabloid fodder after word broke that he is Madonna's new boyfriend.

29-year-old Josh Popper grew up in Egg Harbor Township and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in Absecon in 2011.

Josh went on to play football for Rowan University, and, even had a try-out with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2016, according to an old Press of Atlantic City article.

These days, he is a boxing coach at a Manhattan gym called Bredwinners, where he has been training one of Madonna’s children.

According to Daily Mail, Madge is now reportedly dating Popper. The news comes shortly after Madonna split up with her now ex-boyfriend and model, Andrew Darnell.

On February 13, the boxing coach took to Instagram to share three images following a boxing match victory in which the Like a Prayer singer can be seen cuddling up next to her rumored boyfriend.

Josh captioned the post, “I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side 🙌🏽”

The story from the Daily Mail also says Popper will be on this season of Bravo’s Hamptons reality TV show “Summer House.”

Sources tell DailyMail.com that this public display of affection wasn't just for show and that Madonna and Popper have been seeing each other romantically. The relatively unknown Jersey southpaw had been selling life insurance before opening Bredwinners in Manhattan's Flatiron District nearly three years ago.

Before moving to NYC, Popper was a law and justice major at Rowan and worked as a class II officer with the Ocean City Police Department, and lived in North Wildwood for a time.

He also worked as a residential counselor at the Center for Family Services in Clayton, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

When approached by DailyMail.com, Popper refused to confirm or deny that he was dating the pop icon who is 36 years his senior.

I wonder how Josh feels about being referred to as a 'boy toy' by the tabloids?

