It looks like Einstein Bros. Bagels in Langhorne (28 Doublewoods Road/Route 332 and Newtown Pike) is closed for good.

Although its Facebook page says "Temporarily Closed" the sign on the door says otherwise. It reads, "Sorry, we're permanently closed."

Dan Alexander/TS Media Dan Alexander/TS Media loading...

One of my co workers stopped by for breakfast last week and was surprised it was closed with what seemed like no warning.

He said it was kind of eerie. Everything was still set up in the shop like it could reopen at any minute.

That's clearly not the case. The signs have already been removed from the exterior of the building. Although, the tables and chairs were still all around the tables and there were products still on shelves.

Dan Alexander/TS Media Dan Alexander/TS Media loading...

It may have been a case of this location getting word from corporate that they were closing. Who knows.

There is no new sign up giving us a hint on what's to come. But, I will be on the lookout for any "coming soon" signs. Let's hope it doesn't stay vacant for long.

If you love your Einstein Bagels (they are so good, nice, soft and fluffy), don't worry there's another location not too far away in the Kohl's shopping center on Big Oak and Oxford Valley Roads. It's next to Norman's Hallmark store.

Google Google loading...

It certainly doesn't seem like the entire chain is closing.

If I hear anything else I'll let you know.

