If you were a fan of Zoe's Kitchen in Mercer Mall, I've got some bad news for you. It's closing its doors for good on Wednesday, February 15th.

There's a note hanging in the window of the Lawrenceville fast-casual restaurant (which sits next to The Habit Burger Grill) that reads, "To our valued guests at Lawrenceville, After many years of serving fresh-made Mediterranean to your community, we will be closing our Lawrenceville location on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023."

The announcement continued, "We can't thank you enough for choosing Zoe's Kitchen and we hope you'll visit our other locations to enjoy your favorite kabobs and treat yourself to our Yaya's chocolate cake. You can also apply your earned Zoe's Kitchen Rewards Stripes to future orders, so be sure to check your account for exact expiration dates. And, if you need to feed a crowd, our catering menu is available at other locations."

There is another Zoe's Kitchen location on North Sycamore Street in Newtown, PA.

So, what's replacing Zoe's? I already know that answer. It will become a Cava, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant.

I know what you're thinking...why replace it with the same type of place?

I Googled Cava and found out that Cava bought Zoe's a few years ago (back in 2018) and have been slowly converting some of the Zoe's locations to Cava's and that's exactly what's happening in Mercer Mall.

This will be the first Cava in Mercer County. There are several others in New Jersey....Jersey City, Paramus, Bridgewater, Wayne, Moorestown and Ramsey.

I'll let you know when Cava will be opening in Mercer Mall. In the meantime, check out the Cava menu here

