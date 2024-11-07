The holiday season is almost here, and that means the Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ, is busy getting ready to open their magical Christmas Wonderland once again.

This beloved Mercer County tradition is a must-see for anyone who loves holiday lights and festive displays, whether it's your first visit or you’ve been going for years.

I just heard from Jess Martel that their incredible Christmas display on Philips Avenue will officially open the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, November 29th at 6pm.

Jess filled me in on some changes for this year...keep reading.

Families from all over Mercer County (and even beyond) make visiting Martel's Christmas Wonderland a yearly tradition, and it's easy to see why.

If you haven’t been, you’re in for a treat.

Martel's Christmas Wonderland is an amazing walk-through holiday light experience.

You may have seen it on TV. Four years ago, it won "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC.

Starting November 29th, the display will be open every day (weather permitting) right up until New Year’s Day.

So, mark your calendars, bundle up, and get ready to soak in the holiday spirit with every twinkling light and festive decoration.

There’s holiday music, holiday displays, a Ferris wheel (wow), and so much more to enjoy.

The Martel family likes to keep their display fresh and new each year. They can't wait for you to see what they've done.

I convinced Jess to give me a little hint. So, she revealed there will be all new lights and colors on the house this year.

That's just one of the changes. So exciting.

When visiting, make sure your phone is charged, you'll take a ton of pics.

For updates, be sure to follow the Martel family on Facebook. They’ll share news on any weather changes and let you know when Santa will be there.

The address for Martel's Christmas Wonderland is 21 Philips Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ, not far from the White Horse Circle.

Parking can be tricky in this residential area, so please be respectful and make sure to not block any driveways.

Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, Martel's is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

