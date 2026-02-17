Great news, finally. Hamilton Township officials say in a new press release that the cleanup on the fire-ravaged former Goodall Rubber site is set to begin in the next few weeks.

Cleanup at the old Goodall Rubber site will start in the next few weeks

It's hard to miss the site, located at 533 Whitehead Road. It has been an eyesore since a massive, 4-alarm fire ripped through it back in May 2023. The fire required 14 municipalities from all over Mercer County and beyond, sending 26 firefighting units to extinguish the blaze.

Owner of destroyed site refused to clean up; lawsuit filed

The owner of the property has refused to clean the destroyed area, forcing Hamilton Township officials, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General (NJAG) to file a lawsuit. Hamilton Township is also looking to recover emergency response costs in the lawsuit.

Mayor vows to restore the character of the neighborhood and bring site back to life

Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin said in a press release, “After years of legal hurdles and anticipation, I’m incredibly encouraged to see this cleanup finally moving forward. This property has been an eyesore since May 2023 for our community, and cleaning it is a vital step toward restoring the character of this neighborhood. Our residents deserve a safe and healthy environment, and I’m especially pleased that this effort to bring this site back to life will provide work for our local workforce.”

Hakim International Trading has already removed some chemical waste in the first phase of the project. The next step is to remove much of the debris. To help control the dust and its impact on the environment, the debris will be watered down before being hauled away.

If you have any environmental concerns during the cleanup process, you are encouraged to report them to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection by calling 1-800-WARN-DEP or through the WARN DEP mobile app. You can also email environmentaljustice@dep.nj.gov.

For updates on the cleanup, click on the Hamilton Township website HERE.