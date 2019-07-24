Martin Garrix to Play Outdoor Show at the Wells Fargo Center This September

Martin Garrix just announced plans for his ONLY appearance in our area, and it's sure to be a great show.

Of course, we loved Martin's work on the hit songs "Animals," "Scared to be Lonely," and "In the Name of Love," just to name a few.

The insanely popular DJ headline a show outside of the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, September 28. He'll be joined by special guests Matt Ox and PAZ.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 26) at 10 am ET. Click here for more information.

Yeah, we're already counting down the days to this awesome show.

The September 28th show will actually happen during the Overwatch Grand Finals, which will happen at the Wells Fargo Center.

Visit the Wells Fargo Center's website for more information and ticketing details about the general admission show.

In the meantime, set a reminder on your phone for Friday morning at 10 am when tickets go on sale so you don't miss out.