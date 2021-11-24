‘Mass Effect’ to Become TV Series on Amazon

Amazon Studios is planning on adapting best-selling video game franchise Mass Effect into a series. As reported by Deadline, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said that the company is approaching a deal with Electronic Arts to secure rights to Mass Effect.

Developed by BioWare, Mass Effect is a sci-fi RPG game that allows players to solve ancient mysteries as Commander Shepard. A sentient race of machines known as Reapers threatens to destroy all life. Debuting in 2007, Mass Effect has since amassed a huge fanbase over the course of its trilogy of games — including a spinoff, Mass Effect: Andromeda, in 2017.

This move by Amazon Studios is indicative of the company’s recent emphasis on the fantasy genre. According to Salke, Amazon's new fantasy series The Wheel of Time had the largest premiere on the platform to date. “You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more,” Salke said in a statement.

Deadline also shared a recent report by Parrot Analytics, revealing that The Wheel of Time was outpacing fantasy fare in pre-release demand. Namely, it was surpassing Netflix’s The Witcher, which also started first as a successful video game franchise. Therefore, it makes sense that Amazon wants to further invest in stories and concepts with fantastical, other-worldly elements. Mass Effect offers plenty of dynamic characters, settings, and narratives to adapt for the small screen.

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best