Valentine's Day isn't that far away. Did you make plans yet?

If you're looking to dine at a romantic place with your love, there's a great spot in the Garden State.

Matisse 167 restaurant in Rutherford, NJ specializes in romantic evenings

Matisse 167 is in Rutherford and they say romantic evenings are their specialty.

You'd better secure a reservation now. It's a hot spot.

Why?

It's been named the Most Romantic Restaurant in NJ

Because it's been named the Most Romantic Restaurant in New Jersey by Food & Wine.

Seems everything about this charming restaurant screams a wonderful evening.

Matisse 167 is known for its cozy and intimate vibe.

The dining room features crisp white linens, soft candlelight, and an enchanting mix of traditional romance with a unique twist, the article says.

Get our free mobile app

The artwork is Moroccan-inspired

The décor is Moroccan-inspired and sets the scene for a night to remember with brass lanterns, golden-hued walls, and expertly carved wood paintings bringing a touch of exotic elegance to the space.

But the romance doesn’t stop inside.

Dine in an outdoor, heated igloo during the winter months

Now, you can experience these adorable outdoor igloos in the restaurant's garden.

You'll stay warm & cozy while enjoying cocktails and your meal.

Isn't it so cute?

When the weather is warmer and nice, the outdoor garden is stunning.

It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a quiet, peaceful meal while surrounded by lush greenery and beautiful flowers, romantic indeed.

Matisse 167 via Facebook/Canva Matisse 167 via Facebook/Canva loading...

You don't have to wait to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It's a great place for a date night or any special occasion.

Matisse 167 offers the perfect combination of great food and a magical atmosphere.

Don’t forget to make your reservation ahead of time, as this local gem fills up fast, especially around the holidays and special occasions.

READ MORE: This is NJ's Most Irresistible Italian Restaurant

It’s a night you won’t soon forget.

Matisse 167 is located at 167 Park Avenue in Rutherford, NJ.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker