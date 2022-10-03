I'm a huge fan of the ABC hit show Shark Tank and have seen just about every episode over the show's 13-season run.

Season 14 got underway this fall and on Friday night, it had a little local flair.

Get our free mobile app

A Mays Landing resident, Braxton Fleming, appeared on the show to pitch his company Stealth Bros & Co, a luxury supply company that the website describes as a "Luxury Medical Dopp Kits along with other supplies for all individuals in need."

He was looking for $200,000 for 15% equity in the company.

Fleming identifies as transgender, which was how he came up with the idea for his company.

He explained on the show that both his parents were also entrepreneurs and that at 27 years old the idea for this brand started. He said that he runs the business from his home, but is still working as a nurse.

Fleming ended up getting offers from both Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban, who said he wanted to be a part of this company because it is a good cause.

He landed $200,000 ($100,00 cash | $100,000 line of credit) for 20% of the business with the two sharks.

"I'm so excited, I cannot believe I just secured a deal with Mark and Barbara," an emotional Fleming said in his post-deal interview. "I prayed so hard for this. For my family, for my community, for everybody."

The Shark Tank website described Braxton's company in this way:

Stealth Bros & Co is a luxury dopp kit supply company that provides travel and at home personal storage for medical/personal necessities. Innovative, convenient, and stylish injectable storage for the transgender, diabetic, IVF and all other personal/medical communities. While also revolutionizing the way see and feel about sharps disposal. Our mission is to make our clientele feel safe, neat and discreet with our products all while being able to express themselves as individuals. We want to transform the lives of individuals who are taking their daily, weekly or bi-weekly injectables or personal needs to feel comfortable wherever they are.

Great job Braxton, way to make the community proud!