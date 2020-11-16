McCarter Theatre Cancels All Shows Through June

A recent press release from McCarter Theatre announced that all shows have now been canceled through June 30th, effective immediately.

"In response to the continuing situation regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), McCarter Theatre Center has announced the cancelation of all performances and events through June 30, effective immediately. The full production run of Nathan Alan Davis’ The Refuge Plays, all scheduled Presented Series events for the rest of the season including the Jazz in June Festival, and 2020 Gala featuring Michael Feinstein are affected, the statement read.

Although I figured this news was coming with the recent resurgence of the virus, it makes me sad. I love live theatre, and it's going to be quite awhile until I can experience it again. No Christmas Carol at McCarter this year, but, it's ok, we have to do whatever we can to stay safe.

McCarter is doing an amazing job creating virtual experiences for its patrons. It's called McCarter@Home. You can check out the details here.

They're even offering A Christmas Carol@Home package...very creative. McCarter's website says the gift box is only $40 and includes: "Individually wrapped envelopes with scenes that can be performed together in person or virtually, Character-sketch postcards to color, frame, or send, clever conversation cards to spark dialogue and conversation (ideal for all ages!) connecting the timeless themes in Dickens’ classic story with today, More ways to enhance your experience online, including access to a full script and stage adaptation, photo and video submissions of your own A Christmas Carol performances, and local promotions from the community." They'll be posting more soon. You better get your box soon, they're limited. You have to order by December 7th.

McCarter's also working on a contactless ticketing, social distancing procedures, and safety measures for when we'll be able to back, in house. I can't wait.

I'll keep you posted.