McCarter Theatre in Princeton has announced the difficult decision to cancel all in-person performances through the end of January, according to the theatre's official website.

I'm so sad about this decision, especially with the holiday season approaching, but, of course, completely understand the need for the cancellations during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic. I kind of saw it coming as Broadway recently made the same announcement.

The statement from the theatre read, "It’s difficult to imagine so much time without artists, staff, and patrons in our building, but we believe that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our community.



We continue to evaluate plans and opportunities for February onward and what might be possible for programming. As government orders continue to evolve and artist schedules change, we will keep you posted as we have information and news."

Sigh. So many families will be missing out on their yearly holiday tradition of going to see Ebenezer Scrooge and the rest of the cast in McCarter's annual performances of "The Christmas Carol." Hopefully, it will be back again next year.



Thankfully, McCarter Theatre's not completely quiet during this challenging time. They're doing some cool stuff online ( McCarter at Home ) like weekly interviews, behind the scenes clips, community play reading, virtual classes, educational activities and more. You can check it out here