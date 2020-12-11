McDonald’s is Giving Out Free Food For The Holidays

Y'all know I love a good meal. A free meal at that. I am not that person that will turn down food. And don’t ask me to go out to eat when I know I don’t have the extra cash because I'm going to say yes! Luckily, there are a couple of places that have really affordable prices, such as McDonald’s. I definitely do not go there as often as I used to when I was younger, but they just announced something that is making me want to go. McDonald’ s offering free food for the holidays.

This fun filled treat from Mickey D’s will begin on December 24th. I honestly think that is the perfect time to start giving out free food. Many people are doing last minute Christmas shopping. Here’s where they get you because you know there is always a catch. You have to first, have their app. Sometimes that is a pain in the butt, but for free food I’m down! The other part is that you have to make a purchase of a $1 that you have to place through the app. So it’s not completely free, but you get the point.

You’re probably wondering what food you get for free. When you purchase an item through the app for $1 you will receive fictional Christmas characters' favorite foods. For example, according to cnn, on Christmas Eve, McDonald's is giving away free chocolate chip cookies (for Santa, obviously) without the $1 minimum purchase. That’s a sweet treat for Christmas!

According to cnn, the promotion will feature a different menu each day, beginning with a double cheeseburger in honor of the Griswold family from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Also featured is a McDouble for John McClane from "Die Hard," medium fries for Rudolph, coffee for Scrooge and a McCafe item for Frank Costanza from "Seinfeld."

This is all a business strategy to get people to use their app more, and I promise it is definitely working!

Happy Eating!