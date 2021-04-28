McDonald’s Offering Free Caramel Brown McFlurry On May 4

We all know we find it very annoying when the ice cream machine is down at McDonald's and it seems to happen very often. The good thing is that McDonald's is always trying to redeem itself with a different menu item.

According to USA Today, McDonald's is releasing its new Caramel Brownie McFlurry that will be officially added to the menu on Tuesday, May 4th. There is an even better part to this big release of the Caramel Brownie McFlurry. We learned from USA Today that McDonald's will be giving away free Caramel Brownie McFlurry the following day after it is released.

It was stated on USA Today that you will need the McDonald's app to be able to enjoy a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry. We found in the fine print that you also must register to be able to get the free Caramel Brownie McFlurry.

On the McDonald's Corporate website there is an image of what seems to be the Caramel Brown McFlurry and right over it you find the words that say "Free on May 4th if you ever *thought* the spoon was a straw." We are all guilty of that. With that being said, everyone is eligible for the free Caramel Brownie McFlurry.

McDonald's told USA Today, “Simply scan the offer code in McDonald’s App and pick up our newest treat at your local participating restaurant." That sounds easy and the best part is that you don't need to purchase anything else to be able to get a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry.