Meek Mill Deletes All Social Media Accounts After Getting “Banned” From Philly

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has deleted all of his social media in the wake of his latest online controversy. It is even to the point where he has been "banned" from coming to North Philly at all. He has been under fire from his own people for telling Philly artists to stop beefing in the streets.

Meek Mill always seems to get himself in trouble over the things he tweets. This past Sunday sounded off on Twitter urging local Philly rappers to put their beef aside in the wake of King Von and mo3's recent killings.

In since deleted tweets Mill suggested that if local rappers squash their beef and put their differences behind them, he would get them a record deal.

"I’ll get all the main big artist in Philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs ...I hear about ....got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing!"

"And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!

Mill's intentions were in the right place, but his suggestion didn't go over so well with his people. According to Yahoo News, Mill was immediately met with Philadelphians flooding his mentions and DMs, telling him that he shouldn't bait or entice people to stop beefing. People said that its a huge contradiction that he promotes violence in his music. According to Yahoo News, other Twitter users questioned the fact that Mill never extended this ultimatum to the other cities that are home to Dreamchaser artists.

Local artist Poundside Pop then started trolling Mill and told him that he needs to pick a side. In the end, him and his homeboys declared that Meek Mill was officially banned from North Philly.

After hours of trying to defend himself online, Mill eventually gave up an deleted his Instagram and his Twitter accounts.