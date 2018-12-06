Meet Hamilton, NJ’s Dog Park Santa

I'm lucky to say that my family and I are dog owners. If you have a pet in your life, you understand because you speak about your pet like it's a child/sibling/family member of yours because it is! My dog's name is Leeza and I read about an amazing little dog related event that's happening in our hometown of Hamilton. Last night, I saw the feel-good story in my local newspaper the Hamilton Post about Dog Park Santa.

Credit: Dominick Azzaro via Facebook Credit: Dominick Azzaro via Facebook loading...

Dominick Azzaro, the man behind the famous beard, bought the iconic suit over 20 years ago, and has started a new tradition with it at Hamilton Township's dog park in Veterans Park.

Dominick, or I should say, Santa, spends a day in December playing with the dogs, poses for pictures and even hands out gifts to some of “Santa’s favorites.” While you're there you can also meet "Santa's helper" who is a black Lab named, Alvin.

Credit: Dominick Azzaro via Facebook Credit: Dominick Azzaro via Facebook loading...

Dog Park Santa will be making an appearance this year, the morning of Thursday, December 13th. You can read more about the event and Dominick "Dog Park Santa" Azzaro here